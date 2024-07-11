Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.92

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $669.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $380,000.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

