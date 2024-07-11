Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 487,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the previous session’s volume of 136,236 shares.The stock last traded at $48.69 and had previously closed at $48.80.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

