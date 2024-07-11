Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,465,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 184.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

SOCL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 3,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,361. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $137.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.