GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Up 190.3% in June

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 190.3% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,538. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

