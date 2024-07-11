GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

