Gold Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. CV Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 23.6% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $5,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.96. 27,905,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,198,039. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.41.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

