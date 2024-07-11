Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Down 62.7% in June

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

Shares of GDHG stock remained flat at $0.18 on Thursday. 2,570,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Golden Heaven Group has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.