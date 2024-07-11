Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Down 62.7% in June

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Golden Heaven Group Price Performance
Shares of GDHG stock remained flat at $0.18 on Thursday. 2,570,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Golden Heaven Group has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $24.99.
Golden Heaven Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Heaven Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.