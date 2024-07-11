Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Financial Review

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grab and DHI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.36 billion 5.97 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -51.28 DHI Group $151.88 million 0.72 $3.49 million $0.04 56.76

DHI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Grab has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grab and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -11.86% -4.62% -3.48% DHI Group 1.02% 5.72% 2.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 8 0 3.00 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 41.02%. DHI Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.68%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Grab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DHI Group beats Grab on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

