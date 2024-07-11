GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Down 2.3%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.16 and last traded at $80.37. 5,769,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 14,742,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,753,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $695,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

