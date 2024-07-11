GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, an increase of 239.1% from the June 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $6.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

About GREE

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

