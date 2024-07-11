GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, an increase of 239.1% from the June 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $6.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01.
About GREE
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GREE
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.