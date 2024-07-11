Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
Shares of GGAL opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
