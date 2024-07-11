Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 211,870 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 244,580 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

