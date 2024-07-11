Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 1,377,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,993,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

