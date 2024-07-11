GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $63.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

