Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HWC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after buying an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 60.6% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

