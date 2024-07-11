Head-To-Head Survey: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) & Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banner and Sierra Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Banner alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $745.98 million 2.32 $183.62 million $4.81 10.42 Sierra Bancorp $193.52 million 1.68 $34.84 million $2.42 9.19

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sierra Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banner and Sierra Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Banner currently has a consensus price target of $51.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Banner.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 21.62% 11.47% 1.17% Sierra Bancorp 17.80% 10.89% 0.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Banner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Banner has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banner pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Banner beats Sierra Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.