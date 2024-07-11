Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.03. 332,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,993. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,583,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

