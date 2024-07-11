Helen of Troy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,718 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the average volume of 502 put options.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 58.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of HELE opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

