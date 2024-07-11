Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 1,555 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $9.15 on Thursday, hitting $274.23. 710,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,264. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.33. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

