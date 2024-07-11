Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $528,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,437. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

