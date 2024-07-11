Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Medtronic by 57.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 226,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,632. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.