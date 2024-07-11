Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 4.6 %

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempur Sealy International

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.