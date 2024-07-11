Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 20 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,852,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AZO traded up $28.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,885.15. 120,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,258. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,872.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,875.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.