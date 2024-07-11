Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 215 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,148,000 after buying an additional 202,139 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,743,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Argus dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,853. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

