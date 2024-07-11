Hemington Wealth Management Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $36.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,062.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $419.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $992.65 and its 200-day moving average is $925.79.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

