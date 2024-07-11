Hemington Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,998 shares during the period. LifeStance Health Group makes up 0.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of LifeStance Health Group worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,525,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,932,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,981,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $22,395,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,932,358 shares in the company, valued at $246,981,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,087,716 shares of company stock worth $24,010,444. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,465. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

