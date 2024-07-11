Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 259 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 12,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 32,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $149,055,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $11,046,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $504.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,919. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $464.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

