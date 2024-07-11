Hemington Wealth Management Sells 22,262 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 7.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

VXUS traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

