Hemington Wealth Management Sells 48 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.57.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $24.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $652.75. 5,107,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,513. The company has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.44. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

