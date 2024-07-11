Hemington Wealth Management Takes $448,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DISV traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 205,327 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

