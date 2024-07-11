Hemington Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $11.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $491.93. 49,304,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,271,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $465.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.41. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

