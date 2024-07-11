Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,387,000 shares, a growth of 858.6% from the June 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF remained flat at $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
