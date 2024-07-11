Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.4 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after buying an additional 322,649 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $215,998,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.