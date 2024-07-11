Herald (LON:HRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,250.00

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,250 ($28.82) and last traded at GBX 2,245 ($28.76), with a volume of 40259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,245 ($28.76).

Herald Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,771.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,181.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,083.10.

Insider Activity at Herald

In related news, insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($26.60) per share, with a total value of £62,310 ($79,812.99). 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

