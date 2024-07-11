Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.38

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 210201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,550,000 after purchasing an additional 72,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 887,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hess Midstream by 33.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,109,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,331,000 after acquiring an additional 773,119 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 33.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 597,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,328,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 186,090 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

