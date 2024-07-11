Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 510.6% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Up 2.1 %

Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 78,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Hexagon AB (publ)

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

