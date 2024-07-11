HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 26,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 55,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 7.62%.
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
