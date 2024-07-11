HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 26,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 55,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

HF Foods Group Stock Up 12.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Institutional Trading of HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

