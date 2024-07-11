Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 1.9%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $352.34 and last traded at $350.72. Approximately 1,212,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,416,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.82 and its 200-day moving average is $352.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

