HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.07

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 2029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

