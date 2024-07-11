Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Update

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hongli Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 21,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,988. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Get Hongli Group alerts:

Hongli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.