Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Update

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HLP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 21,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,988. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.
