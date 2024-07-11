Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

Shares of HSHZY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 12,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

