Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 233.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 502,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,488,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,733,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

