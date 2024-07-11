Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Essex LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.34. 1,442,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,478. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $217.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

