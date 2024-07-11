Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 2.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 14,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $473.23. 1,376,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $473.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

