Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $10.08 on Thursday, reaching $361.61. 1,765,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.93 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.55.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

View Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.