Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 22,509 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $22,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,659. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.