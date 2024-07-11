Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.08. 498,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

