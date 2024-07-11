Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 7,629 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $31,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,905. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

