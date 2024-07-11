Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 796 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $63.17. 3,374,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

