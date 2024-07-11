HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HOYA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HOYA stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $129.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,894. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.71.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. HOYA had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.