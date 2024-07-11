HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 308,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 603,487 shares.The stock last traded at $505.45 and had previously closed at $492.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

